Fans Think Chloe x Halle Were Snubbed Of A VMAs Main Show Performance

MTV’s Video Music Awards kicks off this Sunday and the awards show is known for memorable moments in pop culture. How could anyone forget the time Lady Gaga showed up on the red carpet sporting a dress made of raw flank steak? Or when Kanye West infamously took the microphone away from Taylor Swift during her acceptance speech? Though the show will have limited live attendance due to the pandemic, MTV hopes to make this year’s event just as memorable with a line-up of big-name performers. The VMAs just unveiled the musicians who are playing sets during the pre-show, and fans aren’t too happy about some of the picks.

VMAs shared their pre-show lineup Monday, which boasts performances by Chloe x Halle, recent XXL Freshman Jack Harlow, Lewis Capaldi, Tate McRae, and Machine Gun Kelly featuring Travis Barker and Blackbear. As soon as the full bill was announced, fans instantly took to social media to express their disappointment that Chloe x Halle weren’t booked for a main show set.

One fan said MTV was showing the duo “disrespect” for their pre-show placement, while others were simply upset.

While the sister duo didn’t make the main show cut, Chloe x Halle are still nominated for a couple awards on the night. Their track “Do It” from their recently-released record Ungodly Hour is nominated for Best R&B and their MTV Prom-A-Thon performance of the track is nominated for Best Quarantine Performance, a new category for the awards show.

Ungodly Hour is out now via Parkwood Entertainment. Get it here.

The MTV VMAs pre-show premieres 8/30 at 6:30 pm EDT. Watch it here.

