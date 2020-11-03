During his recent appearance on Showtime’s Desus & Mero, Fargo star and hip-hop superfan Chris Rock shared his opinions on modern-day rappers from DaBaby to Youngboy Never Broke Again. Rock is something of an aficionado of the genre, often incorporating references to hot rappers in his stand-up, appearing on rappers’ albums, and even making one of hip-hop’s favorite debate subjects the title of his 2014 film Top Five.

Responding to Desus’ question “What music you out here listening to,” Rock instead asks the Bodega Boy to “name a new rapper.” When Mero suggests “NBA Youngboy,” Rock admits to not knowing much about the Baton Rouge rapper but offers Pop Smoke as an example of someone he’s into. He then confesses, “I still like Kendrick [Lamar] and J. Cole.” He also wonders, “Who’s the new album artist? I like DaBaby but is DaBaby [an album artist]? There’s a lot of guys dropping hot singles — which is lovely — but I like to [have] a whole experience I can marinate on… Kendrick is the truth. That’s what I’m fiending for: That experience.”

Rock recently contributed to such an experience himself, appearing on Busta Rhymes‘ new album, Extinction Level Event 2: The Wrath Of God, which released this past New Music Friday.

You can watch the full interview above.