Christina Aguilera And Demi Lovato Will Not ‘Fall In Line’ On Their Empowering New Single

#Demi Lovato
05.16.18 41 mins ago

After some time away, Christina Aguilera is fully back in music mode: She’s readying Liberation, her first album since 2012’s Lotus, and she’s getting set to head out on her first tour in five years. Even based just on the single “Accelerate,” we know that she’s pulling in some big names for her new album: The song features Ty Dolla Sign and 2 Chainz, as well as production from Kanye West and Mike Dean. Now she’s added Demi Lovato to her list of collaborators, as she just shared the new collaborative single, “Fall In Line.”

Aguilera says that the bombastic, bass-heavy ballad is about being unafraid to be yourself and take a stand, writing on Twitter, “To anyone who’s ever felt silenced and repressed, the truth seekers and bold thinkers… may you liberate your voice and break the mold, never back down, and never fall in line.”

