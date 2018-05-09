Between 2006 and 2008, Christina Aguilera embarked on the Back To Basics tour, and it was a big one, taking her around the world over the course of two years. She was set to follow up that trek with The Bionic tour in 2010, in support of her Bionic album, but that ultimately never came to pass: The tour was postponed (and ultimately never re-scheduled) as she wanted to focus more on Burlesque, her first feature film she was working on at the time.
That means it’s been ten years since Aguilera took her act on the road, but she’s about to end that quiet streak: Today, she announced that she will set off on a 24-date North American tour in support of her upcoming album, Liberation. She shared the first taste of the album last week, a single called “Accelerate” that features Ty Dolla Sign and 2 Chainz, as well as production from Kanye West, Mike Dean, Che Pope.
Find the full list of Aguilera’s upcoming tour dates below, for which tickets go on sale May 18.
9/25 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena
9/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Etess Arena At Hard Rock Casino
9/30 — Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor
10/3 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/4 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall
10/6 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena
10/8 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre
10/11 — Orilla, Ontario @ Casino Rama
10/13 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit
10/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
10/17 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre
10/19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena
10/22 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre
10/24 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino
10/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre
10/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace
10/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre
11/01 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land
11/03 — Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino
11/04 — Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Sprit Casino
11/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House
11/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre
11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre
11/13 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater
Liberation is out 6/15 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.
