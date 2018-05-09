Getty Image

Between 2006 and 2008, Christina Aguilera embarked on the Back To Basics tour, and it was a big one, taking her around the world over the course of two years. She was set to follow up that trek with The Bionic tour in 2010, in support of her Bionic album, but that ultimately never came to pass: The tour was postponed (and ultimately never re-scheduled) as she wanted to focus more on Burlesque, her first feature film she was working on at the time.

That means it’s been ten years since Aguilera took her act on the road, but she’s about to end that quiet streak: Today, she announced that she will set off on a 24-date North American tour in support of her upcoming album, Liberation. She shared the first taste of the album last week, a single called “Accelerate” that features Ty Dolla Sign and 2 Chainz, as well as production from Kanye West, Mike Dean, Che Pope.

Find the full list of Aguilera’s upcoming tour dates below, for which tickets go on sale May 18.

9/25 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Live Arena

9/28 — Atlantic City, NJ @ Etess Arena At Hard Rock Casino

9/30 — Washington, D.C. @ MGM National Harbor

10/3 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/4 — New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall

10/6 — Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena

10/8 — Boston, MA @ Boch Center Wang Theatre

10/11 — Orilla, Ontario @ Casino Rama

10/13 — Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre Detroit

10/16 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/17 — Chicago, IL @ The Chicago Theatre

10/19 — Denver, CO @ Pepsi Center Arena

10/22 — Oakland, CA @ Paramount Theatre

10/24 — Indio, CA @ Fantasy Springs Resort Casino

10/26 — Los Angeles, CA @ The Greek Theatre

10/27 — Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum At Caesars Palace

10/29 — Phoenix, AZ @ Comerica Theatre

11/01 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre at Sugar Land

11/03 — Thackerville, OK @ Winstar World Casino

11/04 — Tulsa, OK @ Paradise Cove at River Sprit Casino

11/06 — St. Louis, MO @ Peabody Opera House

11/09 — New Orleans, LA @ Saenger Theatre

11/11 — Atlanta, GA @ Fox Theatre

11/13 — St. Petersburg, FL @ Mahaffey Theater

Liberation is out 6/15 via RCA Records. Pre-order it here.