Easy Eye Sound is the brainchild of Black Keys frontman Dan Auerbach and has been the umbrella under which he’s released a wide and diverse range of different projects — outside of his own solo endeavors, of course — which he feels particularly jazzed about. On June 15, Auerbach will help shepherd in another new album into the world, but this one might feel a little more special than the rest. Remember Me is the debut record from Dan’s father Chuck, and if you didn’t recognize the significance of that date above, it happens to fall on Father’s Day this year.

To help give people a taste of what he can do, today, Chuck has pulled the curtain off the new single from his album, a song titled “My Old Man,” a roughshod, but elegant meditation about his own father.

As is the case with many of the records released by Easy Eye Sound, Dan Auerbach took over the role of producer for his father’s album. It seems like his time away from the Black Keys has done him quite a bit of creative good, and as he told me recently, “I’ve just got like a couple hundred songs sitting in my studio in Nashville. Adding, “I can only put out like one record a year at the most, because you can’t put out more than that, I guess. Even though I make like twenty times that much music, I end up sitting on a bunch of it.

Remember Me is set to debut on June 15 via Easy Eye Sound. You can check out the single “My Old Man” in the video above.