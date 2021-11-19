In the wake of the Astroworld Festival accident which left more than 300 people injured and at least ten dead so far, the face of the festival, Travis Scott, has become the target of most of the criticism for the fest’s ill-preparedness and received a slew of lawsuits from those affected, ranging from the reasonable to the utterly frivolous.

However, the Houston rapper has at least one supporter in his corner: Public Enemy founder and hip-hop pioneer Chuck D, who writes in an open letter published today in Rolling Stone that the blame should rest squarely on the event’s promoter Live Nation (which has since launched a fund for injured festival attendees). “I’m tired of these corporations shucking their most crucial responsibility,” he writes, These folks simply say Rest in Peace and move on. This negligence can’t continue. Folks want answers. I’m not buying the Young Black Man did it.”

Instead, he calls on Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino and Live Nation partner ScoreMore to not only accept responsibility for the disaster at the recent concert but also for hooking up with Travis in the first place, despite his history of inciting irresponsible behavior at his shows. In Chuck’s view, “Concert promoters have all the power to make the changes to keep everyone safe and alive.” And you have to admit… he has a point.

You can read the full letter below.