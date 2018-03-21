Getty Image

The backlash against men who have been accused of sexual assault and harassment in the film industry has been significant over the past few months, but if you ask Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry, the same thing can’t be said for the music industry.

In a new interview with Dazed, Mayberry says that while the movie business has seen some change, the music industry is falling behind on that front, saying that Dr. Luke is perhaps the only person to receive significant backlash:

“There hasn’t been a shakedown of the music industry in the same way as there has been in the film industry, maybe because it’s not unionized in the same way. But I keep thinking, ‘One day these dominoes are going to fall, surely.’ Dr. Luke’s in the cold, but beyond that, has there really been much change? We’re still promoting and selling records by sexual abusers and rapists. You can’t say no to one thing and yes to another.”

She previously spoke about the #MeToo movement, saying that although there still needs to be a translation of “symbolic gestures into actual action,” it’s a step in the right direction: “Maybe it will make my job easier. There’s definitely a lot of praise being given out for behavior that five years ago was getting me called a horrendous c-nt. Maybe you won’t get called a horrendous b-tch anymore for speaking out. I do think that’s progress.”

