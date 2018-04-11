Chvrches’ ‘Miracle’ Is A Hopeful Synth Pop Epic With A Huge, Booming Chorus

In the lead up to Love Is Dead, the upcoming album from Chvrches, the band has said the record includes “the gnarliest sounds” of their career, and indeed, the band is trying things here that we haven’t seen in their discography yet. Case in point: Their new single, “Miracle,” has the sugar-sweet synth pop verses they’ve become known for, but they lead up to a booming, drum-powered chorus with distorted vocals that’s a delightful and adventurous departure for them.

