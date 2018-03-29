Danny Clinch

The title of Chvrches’ upcoming album, Love Is Dead stands in direct contrast to the name of their just-released single, “Never Say Die” (although the song itself isn’t all sunshine and rainbows, so it checks out). That is not lost on the band, of course: Lauren Mayberry says that the track is “one of my favorite songs on the record because it really leans into the juxtaposition of what we do — the mixture between the dark and the light,” and she describes it as “melodic and direct but uses some of the gnarliest sounds we’ve ever tried.”

Mayberry is right in that instrumentally, there’s a lot going on here: There are a lot of the airy synths that fans have come to know and love, but a more abrasive-sounding synth leads the charge during the bridge leading into the anthemic chorus. On the song, Mayberry sings about an ill-fated romance with somebody who perhaps wasn’t always true to their word: She begins the song, “Wasn’t it gonna be fun and wasn’t it gonna be new? / Wasn’t it gonna be different and wasn’t it gonna be true? / Didn’t you say that? Didn’t you say that?”

Listen to “Never Say Die” above, and learn more about Love Is Dead here.