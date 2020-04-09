Philadelphia-Born Rapper And Model Chynna Is Dead At 25

A rising star from Philadelphia, Chynna was well on her way to making her mark as both a model and a rapper. But her promising future was unexpectedly cut short after the rapper was found dead Wednesday night, Chynna’s manager confirmed to The Wrap.

Chynna signed to Ford Models at the age of 14, and she launched her musical career in 2013 with her single, “Selfie.” As for her most recent work, Chynna shared a four-track EP, In Case I Die First back in December 2019.

Upon hearing the news of her death, a number of figures from the music industry took to social media to send their condolences to Chynna. Kehlani shared a number of pictures and videos she had with her, writing, “i will always be proud of you. i wish you got all your flowers while you were here. a super model rapper way before her time. this hurts. idk how to process talking to you this morning and getting to tell you i missed you too but in a way i kinda feel like i got to say goodbye. i love you very much.”

Vince Staples, Saba, MadeInTYO, and more also shared their kind words about Chynna. Posting a picture of Chynna, Vince said he thought “everybody needs to know that you were special. Too special for words.” Meanwhile Saba sent love to her family, friends, and fans. MadeInTYO thanked her for helping him out in the early stages of her career saying, “love you & thanks for showing love tooo me before anyone did.”

A young artist filled with potential gone way too soon.