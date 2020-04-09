Via Instagram
Philadelphia-Born Rapper And Model Chynna Is Dead At 25

A rising star from Philadelphia, Chynna was well on her way to making her mark as both a model and a rapper. But her promising future was unexpectedly cut short after the rapper was found dead Wednesday night, Chynna’s manager confirmed to The Wrap.

Chynna signed to Ford Models at the age of 14, and she launched her musical career in 2013 with her single, “Selfie.” As for her most recent work, Chynna shared a four-track EP, In Case I Die First back in December 2019.

Upon hearing the news of her death, a number of figures from the music industry took to social media to send their condolences to Chynna. Kehlani shared a number of pictures and videos she had with her, writing, “i will always be proud of you. i wish you got all your flowers while you were here. a super model rapper way before her time. this hurts. idk how to process talking to you this morning and getting to tell you i missed you too but in a way i kinda feel like i got to say goodbye. i love you very much.”

my chynna doll. the long nights of laughter and secrets. the tears. the honesty. deciding we were going to write our own version of broad city and i’d actually let you be ilana because you’re way funnier than me. shrooms i will neverrrrr do again and YOU know why 😭 you pulling up to union 19181717 deep to perform glen coco at my show, i remember feelin so lucky to be a fan of my friend. you never forgot to check in. you never forgot to tell yourself you were proud. i will always be proud of you. i wish you got all your flowers while you were here. a super model rapper way before her time. this hurts. idk how to process talking to you this morning and getting to tell you i missed you too but in a way i kinda feel like i got to say goodbye. i love you very much. angels never die… never ever. heartbroken 💔 prayers towards the family please, that’s where it all need to go

Vince Staples, Saba, MadeInTYO, and more also shared their kind words about Chynna. Posting a picture of Chynna, Vince said he thought “everybody needs to know that you were special. Too special for words.” Meanwhile Saba sent love to her family, friends, and fans. MadeInTYO thanked her for helping him out in the early stages of her career saying, “love you & thanks for showing love tooo me before anyone did.”

A young artist filled with potential gone way too soon.

REST EASY CHYNNA. WE GON MISS U SIS. ❤️👼

R.I.P. @chizzyano 🙏

😢

