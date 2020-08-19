Just a little over a month removed from their third album, City On Lock, City Girls found themselves in a war of words with fans on Twitter shortly after Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion shared the video for their soon-to-be No. 1 single, “WAP.” Stans of both Cardi, Megan, and other rappers took issue with City Girls’ lack of support for “WAP” on social media in the mere hours following the video’s release and called out the Florida-based rappers for their slow response to the song. City Girls clapped back at fans for their attack, but many believed their slow response was due to some sort of beef with the two rappers, something City Girls denied in a recent interview on The Morning Hustle.

Bitch and I openly supported Cardi plenty of times but what y’all not finna do is bully a bitch NEXT https://t.co/8Mnxj2pc8E — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) August 7, 2020

“Let me correct you. Cardi [B] did promote our album,” JT said after the host incorrectly stated that her and Yung Miami’s anger was due to Cardi or Megan not supporting their City On Lock album. “We was not talking about any artist in specific. I was talking about those fan pages.” JT would also clarify their support of Nicki Minaj in any instance is not out of any spite towards Cardi B. “When we talk about Nicki Minaj, we’re not doing some shade at Cardi. We’re just personally fans. For us to be artists, we deserve to like everybody too. It’s not nothing against her, it’s not nothing against anybody, period.”

The interview arrives after the duo said male rappers were threatened by female rappers who are “threatened by the women dominating right now.”

