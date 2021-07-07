It’s been a few months since City Girls served up their hit “Twerkulator,” their unofficiall entry for this year’s song of the summer. Fans have been absolutely loving the track — it instantly went viral on TikTok and City Girls brought the song to the 2021 BET Awards stage for an eye-catching performance. Now following up on the release, City Girls tapped Missy Elliot to direct a vibrant video for the single.

The visual opens with Elliott’s voice booming through megaphones. “This is not a test. Everyone, please take shelter immediately,” she says. “The Twerkulators have already invaded Twerk City and you don’t have much time. They’ve already landed and they’re taking over. Run for cover, motherf*ckers.” City Girls’ JT and Yung Miami then show up to reclaim their spot on the block alongside a number of twerking backup dancers.

“Twerkulator” marks City Girls’ only solo track of 2021, though they did appear on a remix of BRS Kash’s “Throat Baby” earlier this year. Other than that, City Girls have been remaining in the public eye with their recent relationships. Yung Miami was recently seen holding hands with Diddy while JT has been going steady with Lil Uzi Vert. In fact, JT revealed the rapper gifted her $30,000 on their first-ever date.

Watch the “Twerkulator” video above.

