City Girls have been releasing music together since 2017, but many were first introduced to the rap duo on Drake‘s 2018 hit song “In My Feelings.” They two made an appearance on the track and later shared a remixed version. At the time, City Girls were excited to be on the song, but they revealed that Drake cut their verses short.

JT and Yung Miami recently sat down for a conversation The Carlos Watson Show. JT discussed how being invited to feature on “In My Feelings” is how they knew they were “stars,” even though their full verses didn’t make the final cut:

“When Drake called, it was a big secret we had to hold in for like a month. I remember when he did his feature with Lil Baby and I was like, ‘Damn, we made it. Drake never finna call our ass.’ We didn’t ever know if the song was to make the album or not, we just knew he wanted us to be on the song. We both did verses. They called us back and let us know it was going to be on the album. But, it wasn’t a whole verse. Drake chopped our ass off. He was probably like, ‘Ya’ll hoes not ready for full verses yet but I’m going to give you a shot. We thankful for that and that’s when we realized [we made it].”

For what it’s worth, Drake did eventually allow City Girls to release the “In My Feelings” remix with their full verses intact.

Watch City Girls talk “In My Feelings” on The Carlos Watson Show above.