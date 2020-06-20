During the Juneteenth holiday on Friday, things took an unexpected turn for the City Girls. The Miami-based duo was hard at work on their upcoming third album, following JT’s release from prison back in October after she was sentenced for credit card fraud charges in 2018. Despite not yet being complete, the album was mysteriously leaked online in its entirety on Friday. JT and Yung Miami took to Instagram to express their disappointment in its unexpected release and, making the best out of the situation, the duo announced that the album, titled City On Lock, would be available at midnight.

Boasting 15 songs, City On Lock also features guest appearances from Lil Baby, Yo Gotti, Doja Cat, and Lil Durk. In addition to the new album, City Girls also shared the first video from the album for the track “Jobs.”

In the video, the pair unhappily work at a fast food joint, taking their frustration out on the customers. After an argument with their manager, JT and Yung Miami decide it’s best the take their talents elsewhere and retreat to their home. The rest of the video finds Yung Miami taking advantage of her OnlyFans account while JT looks to enjoy a lavish night out.

You can watch the video for “Jobs” above.

City On Lock is out now via Quality Control. Get it here.