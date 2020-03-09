For the past year, City Girls has been a solo act. JT, one half of the group, has been serving a prison sentence for credit card fraud with Yung Miami takes the reigns. JT was officially released from prison in October and celebrated with the freestyle “JT First Day Out.” But while the rapper wasn’t behind bars, she was still in federal custody and serving the remainder of her sentence in a halfway house. But things are looking up. JT is reportedly free from federal custody and has returned home.

JT was released from the Federal Bureau of Prisons Friday, according to TMZ. The report states that while the rapper has returned home, JT must remain on probation for a year as stated in her legal documents. The rapper will reportedly perform 200 hours of community service and refrain from possessing firearms or controlled substances.

Though she’s still on probation, the rapper celebrated the fact she can now return to her own home. “Woke up in my own bed for the first time in 2 years!” the rapper wrote on Twitter.

Woke up in my own bed for the first time in 2 years! Happppppyyyyy🙃 pic.twitter.com/gBiuC7Rsl9 — CITYGIRL🌃 (@ThegirlJT) March 7, 2020

While JT was behind bars, a lot happened with City Girls’ other half Yung Miami. The rapper gave birth to her second child and was even the subject of a problematic freestyle from Kodak Black.

Check out JT’s “First Day Out” freestyle here.