It’s been four months since City Girls shared their sophomore album, City On Lock, which was released much sooner than they’d hoped after it was leaked to streaming services. But they’re still keeping it in the air, thanks to a new video for their Lil Baby collaboration, “Flewed Out.”

The video finds the pair taking their talents airborne, turning a flight into a club. Comedian Desi Banks also makes an appearance, playing the plane’s co-pilot while adding another comedic touch to the video.

The video arrives less than a day after City Girls took to the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards to perform “P*ssy Talk” and “Jobs.” The two tracks, along with “Flewed Out,” stand as fan favorites from City On Lock, and the other two are are the only other songs from the album to get the video treatment. On a more recent note, the Miami duo recently joined Mulatto for their colorful video for “In N Out,” and they took their talents to Moneybagg and DaBaby shortly after for another video, this time for their “remix of “Said Sum.”

As for Lil Baby, the rapper recently connected with NLE Choppa for their boast-heavy video for “Narrow Road.”

You can watch the “Flewed Out” video above.