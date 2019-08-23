Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

Bay Area rapper Saweetie quickly became a viral sensation following the release of her Icy EP. Her breakout single, “My Type,” has been competing with the likes of Megan Thee Stallion and Nicki Minaj for the status of summer anthem. Saweetie made sure to secure the spot by adding Jhene Aiko and City Girls’ Yung Miami to the mix.

City Girls announced the addition of Jhene Aiko and Yung Miami to “My Type” in an Instagram post revealing the remix’s cover art.

Jhene Aiko delivers the remix’s first verse with some uncharacteristically explicit bars. “Yeah, I like the type to eat the p*ssy until I levitate / I’m the type to make ‘em beat it up, then meditate,” she smoothly raps.

The remix keeps two of Saweetie’s original verses before Yung Miami comes in. “All these C’s on me like I’m crippin’ / All this ice on me, b*tch, I’m drippin.'”

The “My Type Remix” wasn’t the first time Yung Miami and Saweetie worked together in the studio. The two recently collaborated on “Come On,” off Quality Control’s showcase mixtape Control The Streets, Vol. 2.

Listen to the “My Type Remix” featuring Jhene Aiko and Yung Miami above.

Saweetie is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.