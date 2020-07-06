In City Girls‘ new video for “P*ssy Talk” with Doja Cat, their work dress code stretches business casual to its limits as the three women flaunt their assets in an office. There’s also plenty of misuse of company property as they preen for the camera with various office supplies, dropping it extra low to get to those files in the bottom drawer of the cabinet. Daps directs as Doja, JT, and Yung Miami also take it to the jungle in cat-themed costumes and dress up for an elegant dinner.

“P*ssy Talk” is the second single from City Girls’ recently released surprise album City On Lock, which they issued to streaming services shortly after it leaked online. They started the promotion of the new album just a week before with the single “Jobs” announcing their official return after JT was released from prison after spending a year inside on credit card fraud charges.

The group’s 2018 takeover was marred by JT’s impending incarceration shortly after City Girls appeared alongside Drake on his monster single “In My Feelings.” Then, in 2019, Yung Miami revealed she was pregnant with her second child while she kept the group’s promotion going by touring solo. However, City On Lock proved that the duo’s chemistry remained intact and their star power hasn’t diminished one bit.

Watch City Girls’ “P*ssy Talk” video with Doja Cat above.