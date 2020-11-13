While its release was certainly botched and not at all how the duo would have liked to give fans their third album, City Girls’ City On Lock project proved to be a success. The release found JT and Yung Miami doing what they have done time and time again throughout their careers: deliver undeniable anthems to their adoring fanbase. One of those anthems is “P*ssy Talk” with Doja Cat. After letting the song run its course a bit, one that included a business casual video, the duo looks to give it a nice boost with a remix featuring Jack Harlow, Quavo, and Lil Wayne.

The remix came as a surprise to fans when it was announced as the original version of the song stood firmly on the ladies’ side based on its lyrics. However, in an opportunity to let the boys talk some smack, City Girls have invited Jack Harlow, Quavo, and Lil Wayne to play. The remix sees the rappers laying quick verses on what they will and won’t do for the ladies when it comes to the cookie jar. They also boast about their talents once they do strike gold with them.

The remix arrives after a string of videos from the City Girls. They recently recruited Lil Baby for their “Flewed Out” video where they recreated their own version of the Soul Plane film. Prior to that, they joined Moneybagg Yo and DaBaby for a “Said Sum” video and kicked it with Mulatto for an “In N Out” video

You can listen to the “P*ssy Talk” remix above.

