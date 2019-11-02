City Girls have reunited after JT was released from prison and Yung Miami gave birth to her daughter. While JT was behind bars for identity fraud, Yung Miami held down the fort by teaming up with the likes of Lil Kim and Cardi B for new music. But now that the duo is back together, they can continue making music as a team. Yung Miami confirmed Friday night on Instagram that City Girls is back in the studio and their record label, Quality Control, seemingly signaled new music is on its way.

Yung Miami shared a photo of herself and JT in an Atlanta studio. “This CITY GIRL sh*t for certain!” she wrote in the caption, signaling that new music is in progress. Quality Control’s CEO Pierre “Pee” Thomas commented “90 day,” suggesting that something new could be coming in three months.

In September, Yung Miami said she was waiting for JT’s release to make more music. “We’re gonna save it for 2020 when JT come home,” she said. “When she come home we’ll work on another album that we’re gonna drop probably for Spring Break. She gotta come home. We gotta record.”

JT was released from prison in early October and wasted no time before getting back in the studio. A few days after her release, JT put forth the freestyle “First Day Out,” an anthem for City Girls’ reunification. The freestyle is City Girls’ latest track, but judging from Yung Miami’s photo, the two could be releasing more music in the near future.