Musical artists tend to go by their stage names. One exception is City Girls rapper Yung Miami, born Caresha Brownlee. Up until 2019, her fans called her by her alias. But that changed after a string of viral videos showed close friend and fellow rapper Saucy Santana screaming, “Caresha, please!” Soon after, people began using her birth name — and Yung Miami wants them to stop that.

Why y’all don’t call me yung Miami? — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 11, 2021

I been feeling violated every time a bitch see me in public they keep yelling “Caresha” STOP DOING THAT I DON’T LIKE THAT! — Yung Miami (@YungMiami305) April 20, 2021

It began with a tweet earlier this month where she asked, “Why y’all don’t call me yung Miami?” More than a week later, she returned to the topic. “I been feeling violated every time a b*tch see me in public, they keep yelling ‘Caresha,'” she tweeted. “STOP DOING THAT I DON’T LIKE THAT!” During an Instagram Livestream, Yung Miami explained that only “delusional” people would call her by her government name. “In the back of my head I got to realize that everybody knows my name, but there’s a time and a place for that,” she said.

But it didn’t work. Fans continue to call her Caresha. The rapper recently hopped in the comment section of an Instagram post from Neighborhood Talk post to reveal she had given up trying to stop them. “Lmaooooo,” she wrote. “Ion care no more fr call me whatever lol.”