CJ Proclaims ‘Loyalty Over Royalty’ On His Debut Project

There’s no telling what Staten Island rapper CJ thought would happen when he released his “Whoopty” towards the end of last year. He probably didn’t think it’d grow to be one of today’s latest viral anthems, but here we are. The song currently sits at No. 11 on the Billboard Hot 100, dropping just one spot from its peak position of No. 10. While that song continues to live out its success, CJ is back to prove that his career is much more than a breakout hit.

The rapper returns with his debut project, Loyalty Over Royalty. The eight-track effort is an entirely-solo release minus a lone feature from French Montana on their “I’m Lit” track. The project also features his “Bop” single, one he released a flashy video for at the end of last month. In it, he stays tethered to his roots and while posting up with his crew and heading out for a cruise through Times Square in his Rolls Royce. Altogether, Loyalty Over Royalty looks to solidify CJ’s position as one of drill rap’s newest and most promising acts.

Just in case you thought the Staten Island rapper’s success wasn’t as big as it seems, Tierra Whack recently hijacked his “Whoopty” beat for a thrilling freestyle.

Loyalty Over Royalty is out now via Warner. Get it here.

CJ is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.