Cristina Bercorvitz

Daveed Diggs has made himself a success in Broadway productions, on TV, and in movies, but all the while, he’s also earned acclaim for his work as part of experimental hip-hop group Clipping. The group has released a pair of albums via Sub Pop, and now they’ve announced that their third is on the way: There Existed An Addiction To Blood is set to be released on October 18.

Clipping has also released a new single from the record, the eerie and compelling “Nothing Is Safe.” Press materials say the song is “a reversal of [1976 John Carpenter film] Assault On Precinct 13, where the band create their own version of a John Carpenter-inspired rap beat and the cops are the ones raiding a trap house. Diggs sketches the narrative from the perspective of the victims, full of lurid and visceral details and intricate wordplay.”

There Existed An Addiction To Blood is also described as the group’s “transmutation of horrorcore,” with press materials saying that the album “absorbs the hyper-violent horror tropes of the Murder Dog era, but re-imagines them in a new light: still darkly-tinted and somber, but in a weirder and more vivid hue.”

Listen to “Nothing Is Safe” above, and find the There Existed An Addiction To Blood art and tracklist below.

Sub Pop

1. “Intro”

2. “Nothing Is Safe”

3. “He Dead (feat. Ed Balloon)”

4. “Haunting (Interlude)”

5. “La Mala Ordina (feat. The Rita, Benny The Butcher & El Camino)”

6. “Club Down (feat. Sarah Bernat)”

7. “Prophecy (Interlude)”

8. “Run For Your Life (feat. La Chat)”

9. “The Show”

10. “Possession (Interlude)”

11. “All In Your Head (feat.Counterfeit Madison & Robyn Hood)”

12. “Blood Of The Fang”

13. “Story 7”

14. “Attunement (feat. Pedestrian Deposit)”

15. “Piano Burning (composed by Annea Lockwood)”

There Existed An Addiction To Blood is out 10/18 via Sub Pop. Pre-order it here.