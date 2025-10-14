Clipse’s year of dominance shows no signs of stopping. After dropping their first album together in 15 years, Let God Sort Em Out, Malice and Pusha T took over pop culture with their first tour since 2010, performances at the 2025 ESPY Awards, Dia De Los Deftones Festival, and Coachella 2026, and features with rising stars like JID and Tyler The Creator.

And still, the hype train only gains momentum. The Virginia duo stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night to perform the album’s lead single “So Be It,” taking over the stage with murky red lighting and their usual cocksure swagger. Check it out above.

Clipse’s performances weren’t just limited to the usual festivals, venues, television studios, and radio station office buildings this year, however. In September, the duo became the first rap act to ever grace His Grace at the Vatican, during the “Grace for the World” concert in St. Peter’s Square. They performed the emotional track, “The Birds Don’t Sing,” accompanied by John Legend and a live orchestra, in a set partially produced by their longtime collaborator Pharrell Williams.

Last week, as they reflected on the history-making performance, Malice told Billboard magazine, “It was definitely a moment for us. I think we definitely broke ground. It’s overdue and past time that people understand that hip-hop belongs everywhere. It’s expression, it’s communication, it teaches the world about our culture. It’s an art form that’s celebrated in every walk of life. It’s nothing that should be surprising — we should be celebrated everywhere.”

Pusha T echoed his point, saying, “I’ve been here for a long time with hip-hop, and I remember it not being seen as an art, and it not being televised. And like you said, now being at the Vatican — we do this so everyone can see how far it can go.”

You can watch Clipse’s Kimmel Live! performance of “So Be It” above.