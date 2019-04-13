All The Most Fashionable Fans At Coachella 2019

04.13.19

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

Coachella fashion, and festival fashion in general, is a thriving industry. As Martin Rickman, Editorial Director of Uproxx Sports, put it, music festivals and Las Vegas are the two places where people can dial it up as high as they want, and no one will think any less of them. And when it’s the first day of Coachella, the young music fans who take over Indio for the weekend take this to heart.

Of course, the fashion at Coachella changes from year to year. Flower crowns could hardly be found at the festival this year, and barely anyone dressed in costume as the EDM fans were prone to do five years back. Now, comfort seems to play a huge role in what people are wearing, with flowing dresses, light button-up shirts, and a whole lot of bare skin seen across the polo fields. On a temperate spring day, locals were relishing in the fact that the last few months of rain had faded, gearing up for a long festival weekend in the desert. Check out a roundup of some of the best looks we saw on day one of Coachella 2019, along with some of the most ambitious art installations created especially for the event.

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

Philip Cosores for Uproxx

