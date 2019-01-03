Getty Image

This year will be the 20th installment of Coachella. And in the time since its 1999 debut, it has become the definitive music festival in the world. What was once a desert escape for weirdos and hipsters has become something far greater, one of the yearly moments in the music world that pushes culture through its style, its technology, and, of course, its performances. In recent years, its morphed from a rock festival to highlight whatever genres are most popping at the moment, be it dance or hip-hop or pop. And 2019 continues that constant evolution with its latest impressive lineup.

Check out the full lineup here:

Topping the 2019 bill are Ariana Grande, Childish Gambino and Tame Impala. Notably absent from the bill are both Justin Timberlake and Kanye West, who were both rumored to be headlining, but recent weeks have debunked. Of course, Kanye’s quibble with a stage set up felt more like damage control than anything else, but perhaps he’ll find a way to show up at one of the many rap sets happening, including a Kid Cudi performance that could easily include a Kids See Ghosts interlude. Other notable artists include Kacey Musgraves, Janelle Monae, The 1975, Solange, Billie Eilish and Pusha T. Needless to say it will be the festival event of the summer.

Tickets for Coachella 2019 go on sale Friday, January 4 at 11 AM PST and will be available at coachella.com.