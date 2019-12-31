Coachella is one of the world’s preeminent music festivals, so news about its lineups is always met with great anticipation. The 2020 lineup hasn’t been announced yet, but it looks like some advance info has leaked out: Consequence Of Sound reports that, according to “industry sources,” next year’s headliners will be Rage Against The Machine, Frank Ocean, and Travis Scott.

Meanwhile, the lineup is reportedly set to also including the recently reunited My Chemical Romance, Radiohead leader Thom Yorke, Lana Del Rey, and Flume.

The Rage Against The Machine appearance seems to be more than just a rumor, as the also-recently-reunited group announced in November that they would be playing the festival. The group previously headlined the inaugural Coachella in 1999, and reunited to headline again in 2007. Meanwhile, neither Ocean nor Scott have headlined the fest, but they did perform at it in 2012 and 2017, respectively.

It’s worth noting that Coachella leaks and rumors have turned out to be false before. In fact, it happened last year, when Childish Gambino, Justin Timberlake, and Kanye West were reportedly set to headline the 2019 festival. Gambino actually headlined, but the other two top-billed artists were instead Tame Impala and Ariana Grande.

The fest is set to return to the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California from April 10 to 12 and from April 17 to 19, 2020. An official lineup announcement is expected in early January.

Some artists mentioned are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.