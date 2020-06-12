Earlier this week, it was announced that Coachella had been canceled for 2020. That news didn’t come via festival organizers Goldenvoice, though. Instead, it was Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser who said the festival had been shut down. Now, Coachella has offered a statement, in which they confirm the cancelation and reveal when the 2021 installment will take place: On two weekends in April.

The message from Coachella begins, “Under the continuing health guidance of the County of Riverside, Coachella and Stagecoach 2020 will not take place this October as previously rescheduled. This is not the future that any of us hoped to confront, but our main focus remains the well-being of our fans, staff, artists, desert partners and everyone involved in the festival.”

It goes on to reveal the dates for next year’s festival, as well as the dates for Stagecoach 2020: “A year without Coachella and Stagecoach is hard for us to comprehend, but we have every intention of returning in 2021. As of now, Coachella weekend one will take place April 9-11, 2021 and weekend two will be April 16-18, 2021. Stagecoach is set for April 23-25, 2021. We look forward to sharing our new lineups and more information. We can’t wait to be together in the desert again when it is safe.”

Coachella’s message doesn’t address the reports that Coachella could be operating at a reduced capacity in April, so time will tell if that ends up being the case.