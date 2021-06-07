After a series of rescheduled dates due to the pandemic, Coachella 2022 is officially on the books for next year. The storied festival is not only confirmed for its normal April slot, but has apparently already sold out completely. Fans might be a little hesitant still this year to attend a large scale event, but by next year it seems like that hesitation will be completely gone.

As Variety reports, the passes went on sale at 10 AM PST last Friday, June 11, and were sold out by 2:16 PM. Even for the most anticipated festival of the year, a four-hour sales window is pretty significant. Still, the upcoming event, which is now scheduled for slated for April 15-17 and 22-24, is honoring the 2020 passes that were held onto by fans who were confident the rescheduled festival would be worth the wait.

“Passes no longer available. 315 days till we meet again,” read the caption on an Instagram post the brand made over the weekend. But for those who did hold onto passes and might not be able to make it to the 2022 dates after all, Golden Voice has set up waiting lists on their site for weekend one and weekend two that fans can join in case tickets become available.

Get more info on Coachella’s website. Lineups won’t be reported until next year though, so at least that element is still very much up in the air.