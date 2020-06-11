Coachella And Stagecoach Have Officially Been Canceled For 2020

Coachella was one of the first major music festivals to announce a delay as the coronavirus pandemic started to sweep the globe. Now, festivals are realizing that pushing things back by a few months isn’t a big enough step: After months of rumors, Coachella has officially been canceled for 2020 (as has its country music counterpart, Stagecoach).

Festival organizers Goldenvoice have yet to share a public announcement about the cancelation, but this news comes via Riverside County public health officer Dr. Cameron Kaiser, who announced yesterday that Coachella and Stagecoach will not be able to take place on their delayed fall dates. He said (via the Los Angeles Times):

“I am concerned as indications grow that COVID-19 could worsen in the fall. In addition, events like Coachella and Stagecoach would fall under Governor Newsom’s Stage 4, which he has previously stated would require treatments or a vaccine to enter. Given the projected circumstances and potential, I would not be comfortable moving forward. These decisions are not taken lightly with the knowledge that many people will be impacted. My first priority is the health of the community.”

Recent reports indicated that the next edition of Coachella could take place next spring in a reduced capacity, or could happen next fall.