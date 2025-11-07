Coco Jones Wants Santa Claus To ‘Skip My House’ This Christmas

Coco Jones doesn’t need much to have a happy holiday as the year comes to a close. Her latest single, the semi-Christmas-themed “Skip My House,” finds the R&B star counting her blessings — and coming to the conclusion that she’s grateful for things as they are.

“You can skip my house this year,” she informs Santa on the chorus. “I already got everything I need right here / This year, I already counted, and my blessings came in pouring.” Instead, she says, all she needs is “a game night with my family,” as she’s already got “my mother, got my father, got my health right now,” and “a rock on my finger from my man who always holds me down.”

Funnily enough, these sorts of gratitude anthems are quickly becoming Jones’ own holiday tradition. Last year, she celebrated the season with her Coco By The Fireplace EP and its single “Santa Is Me.” While “Skip My House” isn’t currently connected to a larger project, Coco’s been busy enough in 2025 to warrant a little break.

After releasing her debut album Why Not More?, she followed up with a lengthy tour that took her around the world and back, and dropped a deluxe edition that included a collab with one of her musical heroes.

You can listen to Coco Jones’ “Skip My House” above.