Flo Milli, the breakthrough Alabama artist who put the early half of the quarantine in a chokehold with her fan-favorite mixtape Ho, Why Is You Here?, is nowhere to be found on the list of nominees for the 2021 BET Awards — and now, fans want answers. While the Best Female Hip Hop artist nominees include shoo-ins Cardi B, Coi Leray, Doja Cat, Latto, Megan Thee Stallion, and Saweetie, Flo Milli’s name climbed into Twitter’s top trending topics as many wondered why she wasn’t nominated herself after dropping beloved singles like “Weak” and “Send The Addy” and featuring on Yung Baby Tate’s viral hit “I Am.” She was, however, nominated for Best New Artist.

Some fans complained that Flo Mili’s absence — as well as those of names like Chika, Tierra Whack, and Yung Baby Tate — constituted colorism on BET’s part. “If Flo Milli was yellow, then she’d be on the list,” asserted one fan. Another grouped Chika and Tierra Whack with Flo Milli, asking, “Wtf is going on???”

If Flo Milli was yellow, then she’d be on the list.. there. I said it. — bloop (@_boobasnot) May 27, 2021

no flo milli? No chika? No Tierra Whack????? Wtf is going on??? https://t.co/pk2MlDxPtj — gojou💗🧈 (@luvalaine) May 27, 2021

“Flo Milli didn’t rebrand the entire state of Alabama to get snubbed like this,” one fan said. However, another pointed out the lack of statistical support for claims of the Mobilian’s popularity. “Everyone in the quotes acting confused on why Flo Milli not nominated when y’all don’t even support her offline,” they wrote. “Her mixtape peaked at #78 and none of her singles charted. Y’all need to stop showing fake love because she is talented.”

Flo Milli didn’t rebrand the entire state of Alabama to get snubbed like this @BET — BRI (@BriMalandro) May 27, 2021

Everyone in the quotes acting confused on why Flo Milli not nominated when y’all don’t even support her offline. Her mixtape peaked at #78 and none of her singles charted. Y’all need to stop showing fake love because she is talented. https://t.co/5rxmgNv0Bu — Rap Alert (@rapalert3) May 27, 2021

Flo Milli and Yung Baby Tate deserve more https://t.co/bXlDWYIMIH — jordan • they/them (@jd_occasionally) May 27, 2021

And while much of the outcry focused on Coi Leray’s two 2021 singles blowing up, they seemed to overlook her 2020 EP Now or Never, which was supported by a number of well-received singles, and the three years of foundation building she’d done with appearances on the Spider-Verse soundtrack and breakout single “Huddy.”

coi leray but not flo milli nominated for best female rap…i done seen it all — nao (@PIEDSMAZE) May 27, 2021

Smells like privilege and nothing more cause Coi Leray gave 2 songs and said Big Purr the whole time on one of them. Flo Milli came, saw, and conquered. Keep it. https://t.co/zwSXHyQmFL — J. (@_lovejak) May 27, 2021

Y’all been screaming “I like cash and my hair to my ass” all year and flo milli ain’t on here?? https://t.co/brOcM514o8 — maybe: kweli (@kwaelee) May 27, 2021

The only explanation for Flo Milli being left out is colorism bc it’s def not a lack of talent. https://t.co/4dxhaDZLP8 — Imani (@youdoingtoomuch) May 27, 2021

Of course, invested fans can spot a snub for any given award show and this isn’t even the first time that BET has been called out in this particular field. In 2017, Dreezy called out the BET Awards for including multiple women who hadn’t even released projects in the prior year, so while there’s no pleasing everybody, there’s at least been a tremendous amount of progress made in the years since. And hey, there’s always next year.

