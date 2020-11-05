Common, who recently released this 13th studio album A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 1), appeared last night on The Tonight Show to perform the album’s lead single “Say Peace” alongside Black Thought and PJ. Set in front of a green screen, the colorful performance saw the two rappers trade verses as scenes of protest played in the background. Guest singer PJ also appeared on the screen, while a number of solo shots of Common himself cut across the footage.

Common released the Afrobeats-influenced track a week before the album after having another of the album’s tracks used in Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote campaign. Common also headlined the Life Every Voice Juneteenth live stream concert sponsored by When We All Vote in July. Before that, he spoke with Charles Thorp for Uproxx’s “Quarantine Kit” series, detailing his lockdown essentials which included shooting hoops outdoors, bodyweight training indoors, and, of course, a healthy dose of self-help books.

Black Thought, meanwhile, recently delivered a spirited performance of his own for COLORS, while PJ recently released her “I’m Forreal” video with fellow North Carolinian Lute.

Watch Common’s Tonight Show performance above.

A Beautiful Revolution (Pt 1) is out now on Loma Vista Recordings. Get it here.

