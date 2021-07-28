Common Says He Wishes Kanye West Produced A Third Album For Him

Before he received his break as a rapper, Kanye West made a name for himself in the early 2000s as a producer, crafting tracks for Jay-Z that included “Izzo (H.O.V.A.),” “Takeover,: and “’03 Bonnie And Clyde” as well as other records by Alicia Keys, Ludacris, Beanie Siegel, and more. Kanye broke through as a rapper with his 2004 debut, College Dropout, and since then he hasn’t looked back. Despite this, he continued to produce for rappers like Common who recruited Kanye to heavily produce his 2005 and 2007 albums Be and Finding Forever.

During a recent interview with Andrew Barber for an episode of the Coda Collection’s “Story to Tell,” Common expressed his desire to work with Kanye for another album. “If there’s anything that I sometimes wish is I wished I would have did a third one with Kanye,” he said. “I will say that. It’s very rare that I’d be like, ‘Man, I should’ve did this or wish I did this.’ Because everything happens in this divine time. But I would’ve loved to have done a third album with ’Ye just … And maybe that’ll happen at some other point.”

During the interview, Common also revealed that he intended to work with Kanye for his 2008 album Universal Mind Control. Unfortunately, Kanye was unavailable to collaborate on the project because he was on tour at the time. In addition to that, Common also wanted to change his sound at the time which led to him working with The Neptunes for the 2008 effort.

You can listen to Common speak about a third album produced by Kanye in the video above.