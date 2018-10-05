Conan O’Brien Offered A Heartfelt Farewell To His House Band On Their Final Episode

10.05.18 1 hour ago

A lot of change is coming to Conan as the TBS talk show shifts to a half-hour program beginning in January. Most notably, music performances will no longer be a regular part of the show. Last night, the final hourlong episode aired, as the show is now on hiatus before the new format rolls out. During the show, Conan O’Brien paid tribute to Jimmy Vivino & The Basic Cable Band, his longtime house band that has also been cut from the show.

Taking on a serious tone, O’Brien spoke about the band for a few minutes, calling them “most versatile, loyal, and joyously effervescent band in the history of television” and relaying how important they’ve been to the show and to him on a personal level:

“There are many, many changes coming up that I’m very excited about, but to be really honest and very frank, there’s one change on the horizon that makes me quite sad. In January, when our show transitions to the new half-hour format, our band will not be with us. Since we began this journey 25 years ago, my band has been a daily source of joy in my life. These remarkable musicians have given their talent, energy, enthusiasm, and incredible showmanship for over 4,000 hours.”

The band then played a cover of Howlin’ Wolf’s blues classic “Killing Floor,” so watch O’Brien’s speech and that performance above.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Conan
TAGSCONANCONAN O'BRIENJimmy Vivino & The Basic Cable Band

Listen To This

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

10.05.18 2 hours ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Phosphorescent, Cat Power, And Lady Gaga

10.05.18 2 hours ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

10.02.18 3 days ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

10.02.18 3 days ago 26 Comments
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

10.01.18 4 days ago
All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

All Of The Best New Pop Music From This Week

09.28.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP