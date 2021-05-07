Getty Image
Conan O’Brien Hilariously Accepts An Apology From BTS’ J-Hope For Getting His Name Wrong

Over the past few days, Conan O’Brien and BTS have found themselves in a bit of a situation. A few days ago, clip from a South Korean variety show surfaced, in which BTS’ J-Hope misidentified O’Brien as “Curtain” before he and his bandmates realized the error and had a laugh about it. O’Brien featured the clip on Conan and playfully got upset with the group. Now, the saga continues: Today, J-hope offered an apology to O’Brien, which he has accepted.

Taking to the official BTS Twitter account, J-Hope wrote, “Sorry,,,,, Curtain [kissing face emojis] @ConanOBrien.” He then used a subsequent tweet to tack on a selfie of himself pouting his lips. O’Brien responded with humor, of course, replying, “In Hobi’s defense, Curtain makes about as much sense as being named Conan.”

(“Hobi,” by the way, is J-Hope’s nickname.)

O’Brien made it clear on his show that there were no hard feelings about the mishap, as he said through laughter, “I’ll get you, BTS. Oh I’ll get you good. And by that, I mean I’ll silently resent you. I have no power to do anything to you. You’re going to go on to have huge success. I’m very old and on the way out and you guys are pretty much running the world. So when I say I’ll get you, I just mean I’m gonna stew in my own juices for quite a long time, and you’ll be vastly unaware.”

