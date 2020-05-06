Folks are itching to see live concerts right now, and people are trying to find ways to make it happen. One performer hosted a drive-in concert in Denmark. One designer has also come up with a protective suit that could be useful for safely gathering in large crowds. Now a venue in Fort Smith, Arkansas has a plan they’re implementing, and they have a show set for next week, on May 15.

Bishop Gunn frontperson Travis McCready is set to perform at TempleLive. The venue typically holds 1,100 people, but that number will be reduced to 229 for this show, and something called “fan pods” will be implemented. A lot of other measures are being taken as well, as Ticketmaster notes:

“Balcony only accessible by stairs. TempleLive COVID operating protocol capacity reduced 80% from 1,100 to 229. Venue will be sanitized by independent third party prior to each event via fog sprayers. Masks will be required by all attendees and employees. Masks will be available for purchase. Per CDC guidelines one way walk-ways in theater managed by TL employees. 6 feet of separation from all seating groups or fan pods. 10 person limit in all restrooms. All soap and paper towel dispensers will be no touch. Closure of bathroom fixtures to maintain 6 feet of distance during use. Temperatures of attendees to be taken at entry points. All beverages will be prepackaged or have lids. TL employees will be actively wiping down touch points in venue and restrooms.”

Notably, this show does not seem to adhere to a directive from Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson, which is set to go into effect on May 18 and which “allows the venues to open for audiences of fewer than 50 and that requires strict social distance among performers, contestants, and members of the audience.”