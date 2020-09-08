Conway And Method Man Get Extra Grimy In Their Menacing ‘Lemon’ Video

Method Man is pretty busy defending Tasha Green-St. Patrick as high-profile attorney Davis Maclean in Power Book II: Ghost, but was able to pencil in some free time to get back to his rap roots with Conway The Machine in the latter’s video for “Lemon.” The video finds Meth swapping his clean-cut lawyer look for a bucket hat and Airpods as he delivers what NORE calls in a cameo sequence the “verse of the year.”

Meanwhile, the song’s principle artist Conway dons a ski mask for a menacing look as he posts up on the block outside a bodega with a squad of tough guys. He also sports bright flashes of yellow throughout the video, from a canary leather jacket to the detailing on his ski mask and matching monogrammed vest. Meth matches him with a yellow buffalo flannel (get it) and a pandemic-friendly face mask, pulled down so you can see his pearl whites as he slashes his way through his verse.

For now, the “Lemon” video is a Tidal Exclusive, but you can check out a preview below and enjoy the track as part of Conway’s new album From King To A God this Friday, September 11. The “Lemon” video is dedicated to the memory of the late DJ Shay, who helped Griselda Records early in their careers.

Watch Conway The Machine’s “Lemon” video featuring Method Man on Tidal.

From King To A God is out 9/11 via Drumwork/Griselda/EMPIRE.