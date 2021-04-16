If there’s one thing to be known about the Griselda collective, it’s that they’ll release multiple quality projects at a rapid clip. The group is already well into their 2021 campaign as Benny The Butcher is a couple of weeks removed from his The Plugs I Met 2 project. Now, Conway The Machine steps up to the plate with his own project, La Maquina. The 11-track effort finds Conway joining forces with 2 Chainz for “200 Pies,” an easy-going track that sees both acts flexing lyrical musical for over four minutes.

The track is not the first time this year that 2 Chainz has worked with a Griselda member as he previously worked with Benny The Butcher for the their “Plug Talk” track. La Maquina also presents features from Ludacris and JID (“Scatter Brain“), Westside Gunn, Benny The Butcher, and more. It’s an effort that arrives just under two months after Conway delivered If It Bleeds It Can Be Killed, a joint album with Big Ghost Ltd, and just over seven months after he shared his last solo album, From King To A God.

La Maquina comes as rumors Conway reportedly left the Griselda collective were shut down by the rapper and Westside Gunn, who denied having any conflict with the fellow Buffalo native. “U do know that’s my brother,” Gunn said in response to the reports.

Press play on “200 Pies” in the video above.

La Maquina is out now via Empire. Get it here.