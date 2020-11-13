For about a year after the release of his debut album, The Lost Boy, Cordae stayed quiet in terms of music releases. The rapper’s debut was an impeccable effort that landed him two Grammy nominations and helped push him to the forefront of rap’s youngest and most promising acts, so a break was understandable. Luckily for fans, the break ended this past summer and the DMV rapper has kept fans satisfied with singles and guest features. Adding another one to the latter list, Cordae pulls up beside DJ Scheme, Ski Mask The Slump God, and Take A Daytrip for their new single, “Soda.”

If the track title is familiar to fans it’s because the song was premiered on Travis Scott and Chase B’s ‘.Wav Radio‘ show back in July. After quite the wait, the song is here for fans to enjoy. Cordae leads the way with a verse filled with braggadocios remarks on reaching success in the rap game as well as enjoying all the benefits that come with fame. Ski Mask follows suit with his trademark double-time flow that also finds him in his boastful bag.

Prior to “Soda,” Cordae connected with Dinner Party — a group comprised of 9th Wonder, Kamasi Washington, Robert Glasper, and Terrace Martin — for their “Freeze Tag” track which later received the visual treatment. He also joined Stevie Wonder, Rapsody, Chika, and Busta Rhymes for their “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate” single. However, it hasn’t only been guest appearances for Cordae this year. He also called on Roddy Ricch for “Gifted,” his first lead single of 2020, and months later, he delivered a powerful freestyle to open this year’s BET Hip-Hop Awards.

You can listen to “Soda” in the video above.

