Cordae made his presence felt at the 2020 BET Hip-Hop Awards by kicking off the show with a powerful acapella freestyle. The DMV native stepped close to the camera to deliver a strong and focused message to viewers about the daily struggles of Black people in America. He briefly discussed police brutality while highlighting the strength of the Black community to continue fighting day in and day out for the respect and equality they deserve.

King @Cordae came through with the bars to let y'all know he got the freestyle heat too 🔥🔥🔥#HipHopAwards pic.twitter.com/Qymv1AS5sO — BET (@BET) October 28, 2020

The Lost Boy rapper’s freestyle comes after he ramped up his 2020 presence within the last two months, having stayed quiet for most of 2020. Cordae dropped his first single of the year with the soulful track “Gifted,” featuring Roddy Ricch. His next two releases were singles. First, he joined Dinner Party — a group comprised of Terrace Martin, Robert Glasper, 9th Wonder, and Kamasi Washington — for their song “Freeze Tag,” featuring Phoelix, off the quartet’s project Dinner Party: Dessert. Soon after, fans found him on Stevie Wonder’s single “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate,” which also featured Rapsody, Chika, and Busta Rhymes.

You can watch Cordae’s freestyle in the video above.

