With just three more days to go until the release of his second album, From A Bird’s Eye View, Cordae stopped by The Tonight Show to give a stripped-down performance of two of the album’s tracks, the Hit-Boy-produced “Sinister” and the mellow but heartfelt “Chronicles.” Backed by just drums, guitar, and a lone horn, Cordae prowled the stage solo, spitting the venomous lyrics from “Sinister” before adopting a more inviting posture and singing his heart out on “Chronicles.” He also gave a lighthearted interview and met his hero, wrestler/actor John Cena.

From A Bird’s Eye View is the follow-up to Cordae’s 2019 debut album, The Lost Boy. While he also released the Just Until EP early last year, FABEV will be his first full-length album since then. The first glimpse of the new album actually came last year when Cordae freestyled over Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” to tell fans they weren’t ready for his stylistic evolution. Then, just two days later, he released the album’s first single, “Super,” following up two months later with the official release of “Sinister” featuring Lil Wayne.

Then, after announcing the From A Bird’s Eye View Tour scheduled to kick off in December, he shared the “FABEV Freestyle” over Kendrick Lamar’s “The Heart Part 4” as a hype single and revealed the star-studded tracklist earlier this week. The album will reunite him with many of his past collaborators, including Eminem (with whom he worked on the “Killer” remix), Freddie Gibbs and Nas (who both appear on “Champagne Glasses” after the two younger artists helped Nas complete “Life Is Like A Dice Game” last year), and Stevie Wonder (Cordae rapped on “Can’t Put It In The Hands Of Fate” with a who’s-who of guests like Busta Rhymes, Chika, and Rapsody).

Watch Cordae's Tonight Show performance above. From A Bird's Eye View is out 1/7 via Atlantic.