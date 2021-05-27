It looks like Eminem’s long-held animosity for 20-something rappers has subsided, as the 20-year rap veteran has reached out to two of today’s quickest-witted spitters, Cordae and Jack Harlow, to remix the upbeat Music To Be Murdered By track, “Killer.” Em teased the track ahead of its arrival, offering fans a tiny snippet of the track and its animated music video on Twitter. Its visual style resembled a pulp noir comic, with white ink on a black background and action shots that homage hardboiled thrillers and the comic books that Em loves collecting.

Incidentally, both rappers share more in common than just a love for complex rhyme schemes. Cordae’s breakout moment came with the release of his “My Name Is” freestyle over Eminem’s own breakout major-label debut single from two decades ago. Jack Harlow, meanwhile, has expressed his love for Eminem, checking his peers for underrating the Detroit icon during an interview with Pitchfork and putting his own spin on another one of Em’s classic records, “Without Me,” in an SNL sketch “explaining” how NFTs work.

The “Killer” remix drops tonight at midnight ET.

