Cordae is more than two years removed releasing his Grammy-nominated debut album, The Lost Boy. The project cemented his place in hip-hop and left fans looking forward to more from the DMV rapper. The wait for a new full-length project from Cordae is almost over as he is currently preparing to release his sophomore album, From A Birds Eye View. Before that arrives, the rapper returns with “Super,” a hard-hitting effort that finds him bragging unrelentingly about his riches and success.

The wait for From A Birds Eye View has been far from grueling as Cordae made sure to keep his fans happy with new music over the past couple of years. Examples include his Just Until EP from earlier this year as it delivered four songs with features from Young Thug and Q-Tip. His other releases from the past two years include “Gifted” with Roddy Ricch and “The Parables.”

More recently, Cordae looked to build up anticipation for his sophomore album with a freestyle over Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy.” On it, he warned that fans are “not ready” for what’s in store with the upcoming project as he laid sharp bars during a recent livestream on Twitch with gamer Adin Ross.

You can watch the video for “Super” above.

