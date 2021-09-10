Three weeks ago, Inglewood rapper D Smoke dropped his new single “Shame On You,” praising the righteous rebels of the music industry as he made his own return to the spotlight following the success of his debut project Black Habits. Today, he follows up with the release of a defiant music video for the track directed by Sergio & Babajide and produced by Undaunted. Shot in Lagos, Nigeria, the video finds the Inglewood native reconnecting with the Motherland and toasting his own success.

The video’s narrative finds Smoke flying to Nigeria to back up a friend whose village needs protection from corrupt government officials. It’s a theme that the rapper might find relatable as Inglewood becomes the site of ongoing concerns about gentrification. Smoke’s also got a connection to Nigeria through his recent collaboration with Fireboy DML, “Champion,” which came out earlier this year.

“Shame On You” joins “It’s OK” as D Smoke’s second solo video release of the year, but while he’s been low-key in 2021, he’s been far from inactive. In March, he contributed the theme song “Basketball” to the latest season of Netflix’s Last Chance U, then released the smooth “Sade” along with a remix of “Gaspar Yanga” for Spotify. Along with his Best Rap Album Grammy nomination, Smoke’s latest is a signal that his flame is only growing, and it’s time to take note.

Watch D Smoke’s “Shame On You” video above.