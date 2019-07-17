Getty Image

Atlanta-based Quality Control Music exploded in notoriety in 2018 after the late-2017 release of their first compilation album, Control The Streets Volume 1, which helped launch or re-launch the careers of the label’s featured artists including City Girls, Lil Baby, Lil Yachty, and Marlo. After a productive year that saw City Girls, Lil Baby, and Lil Yachty release multiple well-received projects, the label is going back to the compilation well, teasing the release of their Control The Streets Volume 2 in August, along with the first single, “Baby” featuring Lil Baby and DaBaby. Check it out below.

The sudden rash of rappers with some variation of the word “baby” in their stage names became something of a meme this year, so it makes sense that the internet-savvy label would take note and take advantage. The Wheezy-produced beat features a super spare drum pattern, giving the two rappers plenty of space to unravel their wordy rhymes. Lil Baby leads off with a verse in which he fantasizes about leasing a helicopter and wonders if his haters have binoculars, while his North Carolina counterpart boasts that his shows look like Mardi Gras and reminds listeners that he once shot someone and basically got away with it.

Quality Control’s Control The Streets Volume 2 is due August 16.