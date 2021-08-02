DaBaby has been in the music industry doghouse since making comments about HIV/AIDS at Rolling Loud last weekend. Usually, when somebody says something that’s met with wide and instant backlash, they realize the error of their ways and issue an immediate apology. Instead, DaBaby went more in the direction of digging his heels into the ground and lashing out at those who shared negative opinions about his actions.

Now, finally, over a week later, DaBaby has offered an apology. Sharing an image of text on social media, he wrote:

“Social media moves so fast that people want to demolish you before you even have the opportunity to grow, educate, and learn from your mistakes. As a man who has had to make his own way from very difficult circumstances, having people I know publicly working against me — knowing that what I needed was education on these topics and guidance — has been challenging. I appreciate the many people who came to me with kindness, who reached out to me privately to offer wisdom, education, and resources. That’s what I needed and it was received. I want to apologize to the LGBTQ+ community for the hurtful and triggering comments I made. Again, I apologize for my misinformed comments about HIV/AIDS and I know education on this is important. Love to all. God bless. – DaBaby.”

In some respects, this apology came too late, as he has already been removed from the lineups of Governor’s Ball, Day N Vegas, and Lollapalooza.

Find DaBaby’s post below.