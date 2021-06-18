DaBaby’s ‘Ball If I Want To’ Is A Defiant Declaration Of Excellence

DaBaby is certainly one of the most outwardly confident rappers in today’s hip-hop game. The North Carolina native has shown it on a number of occasions since the release of his debut album, 2019’s Baby On Baby. While some might question it, he certainly has the accolades and achievements to back it up. With that being said, it comes as no surprise that the rapper is holding on to that confidence on his brand new single, “Ball If I Want To.” The effort defiantly declares his self-proclaimed top-notch status while refusing to listen to anyone who tries to pull him away from it.

Another example of DaBaby’s boastful spirits came just a couple of weeks ago when he delivered a strong claim to his Instagram Story. “Best mf rapper & I’m on ALLLAT shit these n****s LIE about,” he said. “I’m him frfr. If a n**** ain’t tryna work with the real thang he SCARED. The best supposed to compete w/ the best These n****s just TALK like they like dat SHUUUUT UP.”

In addition to releasing his new single, DaBaby is set to perform at the 2021 BET Awards. He also recently joined Polo G in a video for their “Party Lyfe” collaboration and teamed up with Yo Gotti for “Drop.”

Go ahead and press play on “Ball If I Want To” in the video above.