DaBaby Fans Are Seemingly Disappointed In His New Album, But Can’t Agree On Why

DaBaby‘s third full-length project Blame It On Baby has arrived, but it looks like fatigue for his product has set in among fans on social media, despite the changes he’s made in response to their customer complaints. Although fans begged the Charlotte rapper to switch up his flow for a whole year, their reception to his new approach has been… let’s just say “mixed.”

While some fans are taking issue with specific bars from the song, others seem to just dislike Blame It On Baby in its entirety. However, there seems to be discrepancy in exactly why fans are trashing the album. While some have expressed disappointment with DaBaby’s new tendency to croon on more tracks than he did on his first two albums, Baby On Baby and Kirk, others have criticize his lack of growth between projects, accusing him of using the same flow.

DaBaby: “You know I turn piss into lemonade, turn shit into sugar that’s chocolate pudding”

Me: pic.twitter.com/ojrMoB6QU3 — kofi 🎭 (@_shelled) April 17, 2020

oh man this dababy album is so bad — Debating Hip-Hop (@DebatingHipHop_) April 17, 2020

DaBaby releasing a streak of mid albums is a result of demanding "fans". "Fans" gotta stop making these artists feel like they need to drop frequently to stay relevant. If you were really a fan, you'd respect their creative process. — An Account About Hip Hop (@checktherhyme1) April 17, 2020

I’m sorry DaBaby but why the singing pic.twitter.com/OtHw0tOzWt — ENGR PROVOST (@lotannamol) April 17, 2020

Me, after listening to Da baby new album….#DaBaby pic.twitter.com/1iNLWANUwa — The TV Guy (@The_TV_FAN) April 17, 2020

DaBaby fans after hearing the same song with a different beat for the 300th time pic.twitter.com/VcBGZm4qQF — Mike 🥭🔥💯 (@XXXMangoz) April 17, 2020

Dababy singing on his new album pic.twitter.com/MzoFHEaIzg — slimcasa💚 (@NJB720) April 17, 2020

However, some fans are defending the album, praising DaBaby for picking different-sounding beats and adding melodies to his arsenal of cadences, while acknowledging that their peers’ fickle complaints may very well have led to the problems they now have.

How y’all turn on DaBaby in a year? pic.twitter.com/nJlZoWc8Hw — Joe Budden Fits (@JoeBuddenFit) April 17, 2020

DABABY’S ALBUM ISN’T AS BAD AS Y’ALL ARE MAKING IT OUT TO BE — SHREK KNOWS RAP (@SHREKRAP) April 17, 2020

y’all told dababy to change his flow & now that nigga wanna sing & shit — bootyholeavatar (@urfavbaldhead) April 17, 2020

For what it’s worth, there seems to be a kernel of truth in each scenario. While DaBaby does add singing to many of his tracks, he also relies heavily on his usual AK-47 delivery when he isn’t crooning and while his producers employ plenty of interesting sounds and even beat switches, they stick closely to their signature collection of 808 drum kits and snare rolls that, while nearly omnipresent in pretty much all of hip-hop today, may not showcase as much variety for a rapper who’s releasing projects at a six-month clip. One thing is for sure, though: You can’t please everybody, even when you given them exactly what they think they want.

Blame It On Baby is out now on Interscope Records. Get it here.