DaBaby may not understand why what he said at Rolling Loud was so harmful to so many people, but he’s certainly beginning to feel the consequences. His “Levitating” collaborator Dua Lipa said his words “surprised and horrified” her and a fan-made version of the song featuring Megan Thee Stallion is not only rapidly growing in popularity but fans are also calling for it to replace the official version. Today, things got really real for DaBaby, as his combative attitude toward the backlash has now begun to affect his pockets.

BoohooMan, the online retailer which has grown to be one of the most popular fast-fashion hubs thanks to its collaborations with rappers like DaBaby, Quavo, Swae Lee, cut ties with the North Carolina rapper, making a statement on Instagram. The full statement reads:

BoohooMan condemns the use of homophobic language and confirm we will no longer be working with DaBaby. Diversity and inclusion are part of the boohoo Group’s DNA and we pride ourselves on representing the diverse customers we serve across the globe. We stand by and support the LGBTQ+ community, and do not tolerate any hate speech or discrimination in any form.

For his part, DaBaby has repeatedly tried to address the comments but his defensive posture in both statements has tempered their reception among fans, who seem to believe that he’s been less than sincere. Maybe seeing consequences outside of a few sternly-worded tweets will recontextualize the backlash for him, helping him to reconsider his words’ impact past just his intent.